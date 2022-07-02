Deadly Minnesota collision involves Forest City driver

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota.
It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
The State Patrol says Peterson was killed and Stephan suffered non-life threatening injuries. Stephan was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System Fairmont for treatment.
The crash report states Peterson was not wearing a seat belt and Stephan was.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Granada Fire and Rescue, Mayo Ambulance, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this accident.