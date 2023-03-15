Deadly collision in Steele County involves driver from Dodge County

OWATONNA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Dodge County driver is involved in a fatal collision in Steele County.
It happened just before 7 am Wednesday on Highway 218. The Minnesota State Patrol says Becky Linn Schwering, 58 of Claremont, was driving north and Terry Jon Pelosvky, 59 of Owatonna, was southbound when they crashed near mile marker 42.
The State Patrol says Pelovsky was killed and Schwering suffered non-life threatening injuries. Schwering was taken to Owatonna Hospital for treatment.
The Owatonna police and fire departments and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.