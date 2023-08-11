Deadly collision Friday on I-35 in Rice County

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A fatal collision of two vehicles happened on Interstate 35 in Rice County Friday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash occurred a little before 12:30 pm near mile marker 53 in Walcott Township.
A 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by a 63-year-old woman from Aitkin and a 2033 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by a 46-year-old man from Livingston, Texas, were both headed north on I-35 when they collided.
The names of the drivers and their conditions have not been released.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Faribault Fire Department, and North Memorial Ambulance assisted with this accident.