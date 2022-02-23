Deadly collision between SUV and semi in Winona

WINONA, Minn. – A fatal collision between a semi and an SUV happened Wednesday in Winona.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened a little after 1 pm on southbound Highway 61, just south of Sugar Loaf View. The State Patrol says a semi driven by Quinton Levair Stephens, 56 of Austell, Georgia, was parked on the shoulder of the highway when it was hit by a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 29-year-old woman from Winona.
The name of the SUV driver has not been released. The State Patrol says Stephens was not injured in the collision.
The highway was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash. Winona police, fire, and ambulance and MedLink assisted at the scene.