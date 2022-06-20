Deadly collision between semi and pickup in Freeborn County

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal collision between a semi and a pickup truck happened Monday morning in Freeborn County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2007 Kenworth Semi well-drilling truck blew out a tire on southbound Interstate 35 just after 8 am. The semi crossed the median and hit a northbound 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck near exit 2.
The State Patrol says the semi was driven by a 45-year-old man from Hammond, Wisconsin, and the driver of the pickup was a 22-year-old man from Glenville. The names of the drivers have not been released.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire Department, Glenville Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, and Minnesota Department of Transportation all assisted with this accident.