Deadly 3-way collision on I-35 involves an Albert Lea driver

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea driver was involved in a fatal three-vehicle collision on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
It happened just after 1:30 pm near mile marker 53 in Rice County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Matthew Henry Hansen, 57 of Urbandale, Iowa, Shaun Thomas Lyngaas, 34 of Albert Lea, and Billie Joe Grimes, 54 of Lancing, Tennessee, were all driving north on I-35 when they crashed.
Hansen and a passenger in his vehicle, Cimberly Ellen Hansen, 56 of Urbandale, IA, were killed. No one else was hurt in the collision.
The sheriff’s offices of Rice and Steele counties, the Faribault fire and police departments, and North Ambulance assisted with this accident.