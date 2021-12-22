You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DCI says fatal shooting in Hardin County was justified

  • 0
Investigation started into police-involved shooting in Waterloo

ELDORA, Iowa – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says law enforcement was justified in fatally shooting a man during a standoff in Iowa Falls.

Jared Risius, 35 of Eldora, was shot in the head and killed on December 8.  An ex-girlfriend called police that morning about Risius following her.  Officers responding to the call say they arrived at the scene to see Risius deliberately crashing his vehicle into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle.  Police got the woman to safety while Risius refused to leave his vehicle.

The incident caused a lockdown at a nearby elementary school and Ellsworth Community College.

After refusing repeated commands to exit his vehicle and surrender, police say Risius got out of his car while carrying a shotgun, got into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, and tried to drive away.  After law enforcement hit Risius with two non-lethal gunshots, Iowa State Trooper Jeremy Schaffer fired a shot that struck Risius in the head and killed him instantly.

The DCI says its investigation found that Risius’ shotgun was loaded and allowing him to leave would have posed a danger to numerous innocent bystanders in the area, leaving Trooper Schafer with no other reasonable choice than to shoot him.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this incident.

Tags

Recommended for you