DCI says fatal shooting in Hardin County was justified

ELDORA, Iowa – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says law enforcement was justified in fatally shooting a man during a standoff in Iowa Falls.
Jared Risius, 35 of Eldora, was shot in the head and killed on December 8. An ex-girlfriend called police that morning about Risius following her. Officers responding to the call say they arrived at the scene to see Risius deliberately crashing his vehicle into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle. Police got the woman to safety while Risius refused to leave his vehicle.
The incident caused a lockdown at a nearby elementary school and Ellsworth Community College.
After refusing repeated commands to exit his vehicle and surrender, police say Risius got out of his car while carrying a shotgun, got into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, and tried to drive away. After law enforcement hit Risius with two non-lethal gunshots, Iowa State Trooper Jeremy Schaffer fired a shot that struck Risius in the head and killed him instantly.
The DCI says its investigation found that Risius’ shotgun was loaded and allowing him to leave would have posed a danger to numerous innocent bystanders in the area, leaving Trooper Schafer with no other reasonable choice than to shoot him.
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this incident.