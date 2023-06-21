DCI investigating an officer-involved shooting in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa - One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office were called to 1124 W. Gilman St. in Sheffield Tuesday at 9:42 p.m. for a report of a domestic dispute.
Deputies encountered a man pointing a weapon at a vehicle and at deputies. Deputies then ordered the man to drop his weapon and he refused.
A deputy shot the man one time. Medical personnel responded, but the man died at the scene. No officers were injured.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating the incident.
The name of the man shot will be released at a later time after his family has been notified.