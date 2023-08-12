Days of Yesteryear begins

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 48th annual Days of Yesteryear began today at the History Center of Olmsted County. The event was organized by the Mechanical History Round Table. The purpose of the event is to maintain Olmsted County's rural culture. There were plenty of demonstrations to see like an old-timey saw mill, an old automated water pump, and a forge. Kids could learn how to wash clothes, how to use a drill press, and even traditional farming skills like how to milk a cow. If they wanted to get around, they could get pulled by some horses or tractors.
“It used to be a lifestyle to survive, and by immersing yourself in something like this, you get a feel for what we refer to as ‘roughing it’ now, but what our ancestors went through to settle this area that we now call home," Chuck Willihnganz, the event coordinator for the Mechanical History Round Table, said.
This year's Days of Yesteryear will wrap up tomorrow. It'll go from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.