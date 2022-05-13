Day one of Minnesota GOP Convention underway after a delayed start

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Republicans from across Minnesota are gathering in Rochester as the state's GOP convention kicked off Friday.
Hundreds of republicans joined at Mayo Civic Center to help determine candidates for the November election.
The two-day convention is set to endorse candidates from Governor to Attorney General, and Secretary of State to Auditor.
The Minnesota GOP state convention was set to begin Friday morning, but long registration lines, disagreement over balloting processes and debate over the seating of affiliates delayed the convention from starting on time.
Senator Carla Nelson is thrilled about the turnout so far.
“I just think it's exciting to see so many engaged republicans who have set aside this weekend to come to Rochester to make their voices heard and help select those candidates that they believe are going to best win,” she says.
“It’s incredibly important. Our state has been stressed, our country has been stressed. And we need new leadership. And we're really looking forward to harnessing all this great energy,” Sen. Nelson adds.
Friday the convention announced their first endorsements, Ryan Wilson for State Auditor and Kim Crockett for Secretary of State.