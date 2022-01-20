Day of Giving approaching for Rochester Catholic Schools

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Mark your calendars because Rochester Catholic School's Day of Giving is right around the corner.
The school system has Day of Giving every year to motivate, engage, and inspire its stakeholders and donors.
Leaders says the money goes towards increasing enrollment and investing in excellence. RCS also has day of giving to make them feel part of the school system.
"While someone who may not feel they can make an impact with a small little piece, with a small donation where it could be considered small, together it gives that big impact where you can feel part of a community," says Rochester Catholic Schools President Annemarie Vega.
Day of Giving will be on February 1. Rochester Catholics School's goal is to raise $100,000 this year. Anyone interested in donating can give in person or online.