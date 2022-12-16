Data breach may affect 1,700 customers at Rochester Public Library

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nearly 2,000 customers of the Rochester Public Library (RPL) may have been victimized by a recent data breach.
RPL says one of its service partners, MNLINK, experienced a random cyberattack on December 15 and the names and email addresses of 1,709 RPL customers may have been accessed. MNLINK is a statewide service administered by Minitex that connects all Minnesota libraries.
RPL says it will be “directly communicating with potentially impacted customers, who will be encouraged to get a new library card and/or change their PIN.”
MNLINK will implement additional security precautions, including requiring a PIN for all participating libraries’ users, that will prevent a breach like this from happening again.
RPL says it and MNLINK “are confident no additional private personal information was accessed during this incident.”