 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Data breach may affect 1,700 customers at Rochester Public Library

  • Updated
  • 0
Data Breach

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nearly 2,000 customers of the Rochester Public Library (RPL) may have been victimized by a recent data breach.

RPL says one of its service partners, MNLINK, experienced a random cyberattack on December 15 and the names and email addresses of 1,709 RPL customers may have been accessed.  MNLINK is a statewide service administered by Minitex that connects all Minnesota libraries. 

RPL says it will be “directly communicating with potentially impacted customers, who will be encouraged to get a new library card and/or change their PIN.”

MNLINK will implement additional security precautions, including requiring a PIN for all participating libraries’ users, that will prevent a breach like this from happening again. 

RPL says it and MNLINK “are confident no additional private personal information was accessed during this incident.”

Tags

Recommended for you