Dangerous heat returns this week

Several heat alerts will soon be going into effect this week as a wave of dangerous heat and humidity moves into our area.
Extreme heat and humidity will be significantly increase starting Monday as winds shift and begin moving in from the much warmer south.
Starting Monday, an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect for the southwestern portion of our area. From noon Monday through 9 p.m. Wednesday, heat index ("real feel") values could fall between 110 to 115 degrees.
For the rest of our area, including Rochester and Olmsted County, an Excessive Heat Watch will be going into effect starting Tuesday. From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening, heat index values could fall between 105 and 110 degrees. Some locally higher temperatures will be possible.
A front will be moving in later in the week, Thursday through Friday, which will bring relief from the intense heat.
Temperatures on Friday will drop back into the mid to upper 80s, with highs only in the upper 70s by the start of the weekend (near normal temps for this time of the year).
Remember to limit your time outdoors during this heat wave and keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Heat-related illnesses can happen quickly and can be very serious.