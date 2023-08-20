 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 110 during the afternoons of Tuesday through Thursday.
These values could be locally higher at times.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest confidence in extreme heat and
humidity is on Tuesday and Wednesday. A front moving through
during the day on Thursday which could result in slightly
lower afternoon heat indices.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Dangerous heat returns this week

  Updated
  • 0

Several heat alerts will soon be going into effect this week as a wave of dangerous heat and humidity moves into our area. 

Extreme heat and humidity will be significantly increase starting Monday as winds shift and begin moving in from the much warmer south.

heat alerts

Starting Monday, an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect for the southwestern portion of our area. From noon Monday through 9 p.m. Wednesday, heat index ("real feel") values could fall between 110 to 115 degrees. 

For the rest of our area, including Rochester and Olmsted County, an Excessive Heat Watch will be going into effect starting Tuesday. From Tuesday morning through Thursday evening, heat index values could fall between 105 and 110 degrees. Some locally higher temperatures will be possible.

3 days heat

A front will be moving in later in the week, Thursday through Friday, which will bring relief from the intense heat.

Temperatures on Friday will drop back into the mid to upper 80s, with highs only in the upper 70s by the start of the weekend (near normal temps for this time of the year).

10 day trend

Remember to limit your time outdoors during this heat wave and keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Heat-related illnesses can happen quickly and can be very serious.

