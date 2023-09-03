Dancing through the motions

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Salsa Community held a salsa rueda class today at Central Park. These classes first started in Central Park over five years ago. The instructor taught the students how to do basic step, how to switch partners, and how to mix in some spins and twirls. The more advanced part of the class had the instructor teaching them more complicated spins and twirls that featured multiple parts. At the end of the class, the students danced for fun. John Goetz, the instructor, explained what he likes about the classes.
“I like getting together with people. We have a good time. Life is short, and we like to dance, so it’s just a group of people that get together and dance and have physical activity and have a good time. It’s fun because it’s complicated, it’s funny, and there’s a lot of really just joy in what we do," Goetz said.
Classes are held every Sunday, as weather permits, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. You don't need to register ahead of time. You can just show up.