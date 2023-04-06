Dancing for the Dream raises over $75,000

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – For the first time in 15 years, Dancing for the Dream says it has two winners.
The event on April 1 at The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake raises money to help people with disabilities find their way in home, work, and community experiences. Executive Director John Derryberry says were Nikole and John Benson of Tugs Day Care and Majors Leti and Geffory Crowell with the Salvation Army tied in raising the most money.
All the contestants raised a total of $75,542.
Judges Dalena Barz from Alpha Media USA, 2022 winner Nicole Nosbish, and former dancer Rusty Olson gave the following awards:
Jon and Nikole Benson, Best Edgy Rock
Dr. Brett and Dana Cornish, Best Theme from a Movie
Majors Geffory & Leti Crowell, Best Pop Synchronized Dance
Jaime Copley and daughter, Gabby, best costumes and fancy footwork
Lindsey James and Dan Holmlund, Best Use of Dance Theme
Tammy and Michael Hoffman, Best Swing Dance
Kevin Orcutt and Noemi Cruz-Orcutt, Best Latin Flair
“The 2023 line-up was spectacular,” says Derryberry. “So many volunteers and donors make this a success. Proceeds from this event are invested in our mission of helping north Iowans with disabilities find their way through home, employment, and community experiences and to reach for their dreams.”