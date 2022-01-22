Dancing for the Dream announces its 2022 lineup of Star Dancers

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Dancing for the Dream returns to the Surf Ballroom on March 26 and hopes to raise $55,000 for 43 North Iowa.
“The success of this event is due to our local ‘stars’ coming forward to perform,” says Executive Director John Derryberry. “And the 2022 line-up is going to be spectacular. We survived a few Covid changes these past 2 years and plan on another successful and fun event.”
STAR Dancers for 2022 are:
Brooke Bailey, MercyOne with Steve Bailey, Century 21
Alyshia Burgmeier, Family Manager with Kyle Burgmeier, Burgmeier Dentistry
Lisa Brinkley, NIACC with Jeff Brinkley, MCPD
Jill Branstad, Clear Creek Elementary with Bob Branstad, Stellar Industries
Colleen Frein, Mason City Chamber with Lucas Frein, Frein Audio & Tech
Nicole Nosbisch, Simply Nourished & Sevens with Kyle De Buhr, Becker Center
Kara Ruge, Clear Lake Bank & Trust with Nate Ruge, First Presbyterian Church
Proceeds from Dancing for the Dream support the home, employment, and community experiences of people with disabilities in north Iowa.
Silent and live auctions will be held throughout the event. Live Auction items include a 7 -10 day stay in Florida by Marty and Carol Ramaekers, 5 nights in Maine by Tim & Rhonda Clark, McCloskey Appliance Certificate, Charcuterie Party by Boards & Bars - Jenn Arndt, Gourmet dinners for 8 including a murder mystery by Gina Lovejoy & Larry Kalousek and Jana and Bruce Wuttke, and more.
Tickets will soon be available at the Becker Center, 1225 S Harrison, MC; JobLink, 315 N Delaware, MC; and 43 North Iowa administrative offices, 111 2nd NE.
Dancing for the Dream is sponsored by Alpha Media, Principal Financial Group, Heartland Asphalt Inc., 1st Insurance Agency, Inc., The Big Wing Group, Burgmeier Dentistry, CL Tel, Tim and Kristine Latham, Yunek Law Firm P.L.C., Diamond Jo Casino. Exchange Club of Mason City, Henkel Construction Company, Sukup Manufacturing Co., Cartersville Elevator, Inc., Clear Lake Bank and Trust, ControlPrint Creative, Hawkeye Auto Body, Sam & Deb Hunt, Brad & Cathy Isaak, Metalcraft Inc., & Ollenburg Motors.