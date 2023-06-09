Dam failure in Ukraine leads to Europe's "largest human made ecological disaster in decades"

MINNESOTA-The European Union said it is sending humanitarian assistance to Ukraine after the Kakhovka Dam's failure caused mass flooding across the southern region on Tuesday.
It is still unclear if the dam had a structural failure or if it was intentionally sabotaged.
Ukraine and Russia have both accused each other of destroying part of the dam.
However, the dam was in Russian control at the time of the water breach.
Viktoriia Grimm was born in Ukraine and lives in southern Minnesota.
Grimm's hometown of Kherson is one of the cities that has been ravaged by the ongoing war and now flooding.
"All of the cities being flooded with the force of water coming to 9 to 16 ft. in force with a huge current that is taking the houses with them," Grimm said. "I saw the video of the street where I grew up and then it was a building where my friend lived and was going to school and always going by her house and it is flooded up to her house of the first floor."
The disaster comes the same week as Ukraine begins its long anticipated counteroffensive against Russia, which is reported to have started on Friday.
Grimm said the devastation will not stop in Ukraine if Russia is not pushed out of the country.
"They will never stop they will punish the power the giver there of supplies and go further. They will never stop. That needs to be stopped today," Grimm said.