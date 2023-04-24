Dakota Middle School receives STEAM grant

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Dakota Middle School recently won a Project Lead The Way Gateway grant to help support learning programs at the school focused on science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The grant is worth over $9,000 and will allow the school to offer classes like "Energy and Environment," "Design and Modeling," and "Automation and Robotics." "Energy and Environment" will try to challenge sixth grade students to explore sustainable solutions to our energy needs, "Design and Modeling" will encourage students to apply the design process to creatively solve problems, and "Automation and Robotics" will have students try to build and program robots. Levi Lundak, the principal of the school, said it's important to have hands-on learning experiences.
“If you think about different aspects and-and-and things in life, we do better when we put motion to them. Learning how to drive a car-there’s a lot of theory about it, but it’s the physical action that really takes you to that mastery of a skill," Lundak said.
Dakota Middle School is hoping to start offering classes like these in the 2024 to 2025 school year. The grant will be disbursed over the course of three years.