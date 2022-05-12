Dairyland co-cop opens new service center in Harmony

HARMONY, Minn. – A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday morning for the new Dairyland Power Cooperative service center.
The 23,000 square foot building is located on 10 acres of land in Harmony and will be the new base of operations for Dairyland’s telecommunications and line and electrical maintenance crew members. The Harmony Economic Development Authority says “this facility will serve our regional electric grid, keeping our lights on, for the next 80+ years!”
Three acres of the new location have been given over to pollinator habitat.
Dairyland says it would like to thank the following regional contractors involved in the Harmony Service Center project: Knutson Construction, Morem Electric, Canton Heating & Cooling, Haugerud Painting, Kingsley Mercantile, Inc., Newline Mechanical, Winona Heating & Ventilating, River Valley Architects.