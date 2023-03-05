Daddy and Daughter stunt clinic held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a daddy and daughter stunt clinic held at a cheerleading training club. The event at Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer sold out. The dads and daughters were encouraged to dress up like princes and princesses. The purpose of the clinic was to teach the dads how to help their daughters practice the moves they're learning. David DeBolt, one of the owners, said it's important for parents to show a high level of interest in their kids' passions.
“By showing an active interest in their kids’ activities, it shows the kids that they’re extremely involved and supportive of what they do. Activities outside of school build those characters that we find important in every day of life," DeBolt said.
He also said he loves both the physical and mental challenges of cheerleading. They will have their auditions for their competitive teams in May.