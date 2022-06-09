Cycling group testing this year's RAGBRAI route

MASON CITY, Iowa - Even though we're more than a month away from thousands of bike riders cycling through North Iowa for RAGBRAI, a group of riders are testing out the entire route this week.
Inspection riders started at Sergeant Bluff on Sunday, and are traversing the route riders will use in July, stopping in Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City, and West Union along the way, before ending in Lansing. The group is checking traffic and road conditions along the route. On Wednesday, the group pedaled the approximately 100 mile portion of the route from Emmetsburg to Mason City, starting early in the morning and arriving around 5:45 p.m.
Matt Phippen has taken part in RAGBRAI since his first ride in 1998. Despite the long trek, he says it was a great day to see the Hawkeye State on two wheels.
"We had winds that were favorable all day. The roads are fantastic in almost every spot along the way. In every spot, every community showed up. 17 people rode in on the century day."
Riders will get a bit of a breather on Thursday, as the ride will traverse through Rockford and Marble Rock before ending in Charles City.