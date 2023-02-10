Cutting edge medical training technology coming to UNI

CEDAR FALS, Iowa – The University of Northern Iowa (UNI) has become the first higher-education institution in the world to receive the newest generation of synthetic cadavers, also known as syndavers.
“Since their arrival, we have embraced our syndavers as a critical and indispensable component to how we approach teaching anatomy to our students,” says Nathan Bird, associate professor in the biology department. “Syndavers have helped us maintain hands-on learning without the drawbacks or complications of virtual or cadaver-based alternative approaches, assessment scores have increased since introducing them and the students love using them to learn.”
UNI’s syndavers are sophisticated life-sized models that replicate the human body in incredible detail, including individual muscles, tendons, veins, arteries, nerves and organs. The models allow students hands-on access to tissues that feel lifelike, while also helping them feel comfortable with the most detailed experiences in studying human anatomy.
UNI says the newest model of syndavers includes improved accuracy in its representation of muscular structures and organ systems, greater durability in vascular and nervous structures and synthetic tissues, giving them a life-like feel.
UNI Biology, supported by the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, first began pursuing the use of syndavers for educational purposes in 2014. UNI is the first school in the state of Iowa, and one of the first in the nation, to begin using syndavers in its classrooms, and has since become a model for other institutions across the state when it comes to integrating the use of syndavers into its programs.