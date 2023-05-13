Cute animals at Nana Gogo Toybrary

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There were a whole bunch of cute animals and kids at Nana Gogo Toybrary earlier today. Red Barn Learning Farm brought smaller animals such as rabbits and larger ones like a llama and a mini horse. The kids could pet the animals and feed them different kinds of foods. Pavs Kumar, the owner and founder of the Nana Gogo Toybrary, said kids can learn a lot of things by interacting with animals.
“The biggest thing is it teaches them empathy, right? So, they-they imbibe that sense of compassion, interest, curiosity, and respect towards other creatures, and that includes plants and animals, which is really important to our future," Kumar said.
The Nana Gogo Toybrary will have reptiles and an owl from Zollman Zoo on May 27th. That event starts at 10:00 a.m.