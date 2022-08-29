Customers turn to consignment shops to keep back to school shopping prices down

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With increases in inflation and the cost of living skyrocketing just about everyone is looking for ways to save a few bucks.
One way to keep costs down as back to school shopping is in full swing is to find items at Refashion Consigned Clothing & Furniture located on North Broadway Ave.
Co-owner Alisha Arguello says she's definitely noticed an increase in the amount of customers coming in to find deals.
She explained, "Our turnaround time on things have drastically changed. Things used to stick around for a couple weeks, maybe a month, but it's literally leaving the day it comes in. Our turnaround time has been awesome with the amount of increased shoppers in the store."
Arguello said when the business had a 50% off back to school event items were flying off the shelves including teachers buying outfits before the first day of class.
According to Arguello sales have more than doubled since last year as inflation drives up prices which indicates it's been beneficial for the community to have a place to buy quality items at more affordable prices.
She added, "We are focusing on more quality goods, quality names in terms of furniture and clothing, shoes, and handbags. Our backpacks sold as soon as they came in. We're having a hard time keeping up on backpacks, smaller sized shoes for juniors, those are just leaving as soon as they come in."
The consignment store pays community members for goods as well splitting the cost 50-50 once the item sells.
It's another way to make some money for those needing extra cash in hand as prices on every day goods continue to rise.