Custom Barbie with prosthetic gifted to long-time Limb Lab client

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An iconic doll is helping to spread awareness during Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month while also surprising a local advocate.
Limb Lab in Rochester surprised a long-time client with a custom Barbie doll on Monday afternoon.
The business specializes in providing,, personal, creative and cutting edge solutions the functional challenges of limb loss and injury.
Meghan Erickson has been with Limb Lab for 4 years and was gifted a specially designed Barbie showcasing her unique style, prosthetic leg and all!
Erickson explained, "The cheetah print is kind of my iconic thing. I've had that for the last few legs. So, as you can see my shoes, my leg, everything kind of matches."
Limb Lab CPO Kate Steele has been working with Erickson for about a year and helped design the custom Barbie.
Steele explained the process saying, "We took what was a grey prosthetic on there and hand painted the whole thing to look just like hers. The scrubs were a teal turquoise and we dyed those to match her Mayo ones."
Erickson's disability is the result of a birth defect but she's never let it hold her back form succeeding in areas like Paralympic skiing.
The sport is something she did well at in high school and was one spot away from qualifying for the U.S. team. Erickson said, "I never got to feel sorry for myself. I tried every sport in the book, everything just to be a normal kid."
She now excels as a Mayo Clinic nurse; often on her feet for up to 12 hours at a time.
"Disabilities don't have to limit you and they don't have to be a bad thing and there are so many things that people with disabilities are able to do," she said.
The 26-year-old is sharing her experience, and new mini-me, in the hopes of showing other nothing is impossible.
Erickson added, "It's really important for kids growing up to see you don't have to be limited by your disability and to see someone who is represented like them."
Steele says Erickson has been a big help and advocate for those first learning how to navigate life with a disability.
"It's okay if you don't have all four limbs or if not all four limbs are perfect. You're unstoppable still," added Steele.
They're both hoping representation through the iconic doll will inspire another generation facing limb loss.
"Barbie is iconic!" said Erickson. "If Barbie has a prosthetic you can do anything. You know? If Barbie can do it I think it's awesome for girls to see things like this."
Limb Lab says it's also celebrating National Nurses week a bit early, it runs from May 6-12th, as Erickson is a nurse at Mayo Clinic.