Culture and shared history cast by the wayside as the Big 12 and other leagues realign

FILE - The Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a barrier at Amon G. Carter Stadium before Duquesne played against TCU in an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 4, 2021. TCU remained the smallest enrollment in the Big 12 Conference at 10,222, but the Horned Frogs made the College Football Playoff national championship game last season. Their basketball team then made the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and the baseball team went to the College World Series. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)