CUB says its new store will anchor a new mall in Rochester

STILLWATER, Minn. – CUB says it will open a second Rochester location in a new shopping mall.
The discount grocery chain operates 80 stores in Minnesota and Illinois and says a new 80,000 square foot location will anchor a mall at the corner of Scott Rd. NW & Commerce Dr. NW.
“As Minnesota’s hometown grocer, we’re thrilled to announce the construction of our newest CUB store here in Rochester. Once completed, our new store will increase our accessibility to this thriving community and provide the service and quality that our Rochester neighbors have come to expect from CUB,” says Brian Audette, Interim CEO of CUB. “We’ll continue to update the local community on our progress as the building and our plans for opening continue taking shape.”
CUB says the new location will showcase the company’s “All Our Best” concept, featuring:
- A large fresh aisle with floral and produce to welcome customers as they enter the store.
- A gourmet popcorn section and expanded deli and bakery departments will also be included, as well as service meat, service seafood, dairy, frozen, and grocery departments.
- CUB’s Kitchen Shop, Vitamin Shop, and a CUB.com e-commerce fulfillment zone with a covered, drive-thru pick up.
- Both walk-up and drive-thru service at the pharmacy.
CUB says its second Rochester location will also house an 8,500 square foot CUB Wine and Spirits store, featuring an expanded variety of beer, wine, and spirits, a wine tasting bar, more reach-in coolers, and additional ready-to-drink products.
The company says the new store is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024.