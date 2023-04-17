CSAH 4 reconstruction project starts back up this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The next step in the County State Aid Highway 4 project West of Rochester is about to be underway starting Wednesday.
Roadwork will begin along CSAH 4, CSAH 44, and County Road 158, and major routes will be impact by closures and detours.
According to Public Works, crews will be completely reconstructing roadways along parts of 60th Avenue Northwest (CSAH 44), Valley High Drive Northwest (CSAH 4) and County Road 158.
"We're planning on realigning the roadway, right now there's kind of two S-curves as you come out of town on Valley High, or County 4," said Nathan Arnold, assistant county engineer with Olmsted County Public Works.
Some new features that are expected to be added include new shoulders with concrete pavement and a roundabout.
"We'll be looking at turning that into a roundabout at the south end, and then 4 will continue straight through and actually curve through a field west of existing 60th," Arnold said.
For more information, visit the Olmsted County website.