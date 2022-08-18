Cruz stumps for Grassley re-election in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Texas Senator Ted Cruz made a stop in North Iowa to support the re-election campaign of fellow Republican Chuck Grassley.
A reception was held Thursday evening at the Best Western Holiday Lodge in Clear Lake. The event was closed to the press but the Grassley campaign released the following statements:
“My friend and colleague Chuck Grassley is a champion for Iowa and the American people. Chuck understands the importance of securing the southern border and I’m proud to fight with him every day to hold the corrupt and deeply politicized Biden administration accountable on the Judiciary Committee. Between now and Election Day, I'm going to be on the road doing everything I can to campaign for key Senate and House races so we can retire Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and get America back on track.” — Sen. Ted Cruz
“Texas is ground zero for the border crisis. Last year, I joined Sen. Ted Cruz in the Rio Grande Valley and heard from border patrol agents how the Biden administration’s policies are enabling the drug cartel and human smuggling rings to infiltrate our southern border. Fentanyl is pouring into the interior United States, including communities in Iowa where we’ve experienced historic overdose deaths in our state. Sen. Cruz and I are working to hold the Biden administration accountable, secure the border and rein in Big Tech. It's imperative Republicans take back the Senate majority this fall so we can get America back on the right track." - Sen. Chuck Grassley
The Democratic National Committee issued a statement criticizing both Cruz and Grassley for not voting for President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, saying the two Republicans voted against "capping the price of insulin for seniors, going after tax cheats, and reducing the federal deficit."