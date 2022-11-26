Crowds flock to Apache Mall in Rochester for Black Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In store shopping for Black Friday is officially over. For many, the annual deal day kicks off the start of the holiday shopping season.
In Rochester, the first store open on Friday morning was JCPenny welcoming Christmas shoppers at the early hour of five a-m.
Store manager Mark Turany says a crowd of at least 100 people lined up outside as early as a quarter after four this morning for a chance to be among the first to snag a deal.
“It feels like Black Friday is back after all the shut downs and changes in shopping habits over the last few years,” he says.
Even though many retailers have been offering specials all week long, for many shoppers it's all about the family tradition.
“We tend to find more deals on Black Friday than we do on any other day of the week. We just get what we need,” says sisters Beth Whalen and Amy Vreeman who came from Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Lisle, Minnesota to shop at Apache Mall.
They say they've gone Black Friday shopping together for at least 15 years.
“We could've gone online and ordered stuff - but we kind of like to see and feel and touch, have it in your hands and look at it. Because when you see something online, you get it, and that's not what I thought it was.”
Although the way we shop has changed over the years with online sales, many feel nothing beats the rush of Black Friday shopping.
“Most of the customers coming in right away, dressed in matching outfits whether it's PJ bottoms, Santa hats, sweaters, coming in with their coffees. It's fun to see shopping become an event again,” Turany adds.
Apache Mall extended hours begin Dec. 9th.
There are a ton of events planned throughout the holiday season at Apache Mall including holiday music performances, filling Santa's sleigh as part of Toys For Tots, and pictures with Santa.
For more information click here. https://www.apachemall.com/en.html