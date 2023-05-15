Crowbar killing in Hardin County results in life sentence for Arkansas man

ELDORA, Iowa – Beating an Iowa man to death means life in prison for an Arkansas man.
Osborn Eugene Gavel, 24 of Mountain Home, AR, was sentenced Monday in Hardin County District Court. Gavel was convicted of murder after a week-long trial.
Gavel and others were at Steven Reece’s home in the 300 block of Commercial Street in Union in 2021. Reece’s dead body was found the next morning.
Investigators say Gavel took a crowbar from the garage and attacked Reece in his bedroom, striking Reece four times in the head.
In addition to life in prison, Gavel must pay $150,000 in restitution to his victim’s heir.