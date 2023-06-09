Criminal complaint: Adam Fravel had history of domestic violence, "infatuation" with Gabby Petito murder case

WINONA, Minn. - Upsetting revelations are now being shared publicly as a criminal complaint, released Friday, outlines the probable cause that led to 29-year-old Adam Fravel's arrest for the murder of Madeline Kingsbury.
According to the complaint Fravel, admitted to investigators he was "infatuated" with the Gabby Petito murder case. It alleges he told his ex-partner, Kingsbury, if she didn't 'listen up" she would end up like Petito.
The body of the 26-year-old woman was found Wednesday afternoon.
Friday, investigators provided a more in-depth look into the events that led up to her death and the evidence which ultimately allowed officers to arrest and later charge Fravel with two counts of 2nd-degree murder.
According to the complaint the on-again-off-again couple of seven years was in the process of breaking up after Kingsbury told Fravel she was starting a relationship with another man.
The break-up was coming on the heels of multiple instances of domestic violence. The complaint state a friend observed Fravel hit Kingsbury across her face on a video call when he wasn't aware he was being observed.
On a different occasion family members told investigators Fravel put his hands around Kingsbury's neck which is where they later noticed red marks.
Investigators uncovered another instance of violence in a text exchange between the couple in September of 2021.
It begins, in part, with Kingsbury saying " I'm really not okay with.. the fact that you put your hand around my neck and pushed me down in front of the kids earlier so, don't."
Fravel replied, "You'll adjust."
In the complaint Fravel never admits to killing Kingsbury but instead outlines what he claims happened on March 31st, the day Kingsbury was reported missing.
His version states the couple dropped of their two kids at a Winona daycare around 8am before returning home. He says later he took Kingsbury's car to make property storage runs. He alleges he wasn't paying attention to what he loaded in her van but says he began driving to Mabel around 10:15am.
He later realized the items in the van needed to be stored at a location other than the one in Mable, so he turned around in the driveway of a barn in Choice, which is located in Fillmore County. Then arrived back home in Winona around 11:30am.
The complaint says he didn't see Kingsbury when he arrived back home and told police his car was till there. Kingsbury's purse, jacket and keys were also located.
He claims he tried to reach Kingsbury by text but never got a response. He then says he remained at the home until he picked their kids back up from daycare, alone, later that afternoon.
As for the discovery of Kingsbury's body; the complaint says on June 7th the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office was searching next to a public gravel road around a mile from highway 43 between Choice and Mabel.
It's an area law enforcement say is routinely maintained by one or more of Fravel's family members. The property is also near the suspect's parent's home.
Investigators say Kingsbury's remains were found by a deputy in a culver. She was wrapped in a grey fitted bed sheet which was bound with black "Gorilla" tape.
Police say during a search of the home the suspect and Kingsbury shared the fabric her body was found in matched two pillow on an air mattress that was missing a fitted sheet.
A role of the same black "Gorilla" tape was also found at the home.
Fravel's next court appearance is scheduled for July 20th.