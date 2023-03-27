Criminal charges possible over deadly collision in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – A legal review is pending over a fatal collision in Dodge County.
The Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in just after 8 am Friday about a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 250th Avenue and 720th Street. Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, they found a large debris field on the roadway and two vehicles in the ditch, one upside down in the water.
One driver, Mark Moser, 60 of Hayfield, was able to get out of his vehicle and walk up the road. The other driver, Robert Faulhaber, 83 of Hayfield, had to be freed from his vehicle by the Hayfield Fire Department. Faulhaber indicated he was traveling northbound towards Kasson at approximately 50 miles per hour when an oncoming vehicle came into his lane and could not get out of the way in time.
The Sheriff’s Office says both men appeared to have minor non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office says it got a call Friday afternoon from the Medical Examiners Officers office in Rochester advising that Faulhaber had died while being treated at the hospital.
Hayfield Ambulance, Dodge Center Ambulance, and Minnesota State Patrol assisted with this collision.
Incident reports have been forwarded to the Dodge County Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible charges.