Criminal charges filed over Howard County home remodel

CRESCO, Iowa – A contractor is facing criminal charges over allegedly being paid for work that was never done.
Jose Vicente Montano McCain, 39 of Nashua, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and second-degree theft in Howard County District Court. Court documents state that McCain, the owner of McCain Construction, was paid a total of $28,850 in September 2021 for a home remodeling project in Lime Springs.
Investigators say two separate checks were deposited into the business account of McCain Construction but no work was done on the victim’s home and no refund or reimbursement was provided.
McCain has pleaded not guilty to all charges and a trial is scheduled to start on May 3.