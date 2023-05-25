Crimes in Rochester 11 months apart lead to prison for Austin man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Austin man is sentenced for two crimes committed almost a year apart in Olmsted County.
Demonterious Davonte Jackson, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after a crime of violence and DWI for an incident on December 9, 2021, and possession of a firearm after a crime of violence for an incident on November 5, 2022.
In December, 2021, Jackson was arrested around 11:22 am after Rochester police said his vehicle was weaving all over the road and hit the curb several times in the 600 block of Civic Center Drive. When Jackson was pulled over, court documents state he refused a DWI test and a loaded handgun was found in his right front pocket.
In November, 2022, Rochester police were called to the 900 block of 1st Street SE at around 3 am when a woman reported hearing gunshots. Officers set up a perimeter around a home and Jackson was arrested. Shell casings were found near the front steps and a search warrant found a 380 handgun, magazines, ammo, and 44 grams of cocaine.
Police say children in the home may have slept through the incident.
Jackson was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, with credit for 69 days already served.