Victim and suspect identified in Rice County homicide

MORRISTOWN, Minn. – A death in Rice County is now being called a homicide.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 100 block of 2nd Street SE in Morristown around 12:41 am on Tuesday. Deputies say they arrived to find Cody Vernon Kolstad, 33, outside a home and saying a person was badly injured inside.
Deputies say they found the dead body of Brian Daniel Stoeckel, 41, inside the home.
Kolstad was booked into the Rice County Jail as a murder suspect. The Sheriff’s Office is calling this an isolated incident with no active threat to the public but the investigation is still active.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted with this case.