Three men convicted over fight at Hancock County campground

GARNER, Iowa - A final sentence is handed down for a campground disturbance in Hancock County.
Troy Dennis Julius, 50 of Buffalo Center, pleaded guilty to assault causing serious injury and has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation, pay a $1,025 fine, and pay $3,706.94 in restitution to the victim.
Julius and three other men were accused of starting a fight that left a male victim with a broken jaw. Law enforcement says Julius and the others got upset over comments made by two younger men regarding a female with Julius’ group. The two younger men allegedly referred to her as a “silver fox” and a “MILF” and were reportedly told the leave Hanna’s Campground in Crystal Lake on July 17 “before they got their teeth knocked out.”
Julius and the other three man were accused of going looking for the two younger men at another campsite and that escalated into violence.
Of the other three defendants:
Joshua Michael Murra, 37 of Buffalo Center, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and received one year of supervised probation. Murra got a deferred judgment and if he completes his probation, his conviction will be removed from his record.
Troy Alan Fleener, 45 of Thompson, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to two days in jail.
A charge of participating in a riot against Logan Robert Swearingen, 29 of Thompson, was dismissed after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to convict him.