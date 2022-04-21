Student expelled after investigation into video recording in North Iowa school locker room

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa – A student connected to a possible video recording in a student locker room at North Iowa High School has been expelled.
The school district said two hearings were held in closed session, and the following occurred:
"Move to expel the student who was the subject of the closed session with agreement that the district will provide educational services through an online program."
The North Iowa Community School District sent a message to parents about an “allegedly recorded video of other students while in our locker room facilities.” Superintendent Joe Erickson says law enforcement has interviewed the students allegedly responsible for the recording and the known victims are being offered support.
In his message to parents, Erickson said “Unfortunately, as this is a matter of student discipline, I am unable to provide additional information at this time. However, what I can tell you is that student safety is our top priority at North Iowa Community School District. We thoroughly investigate any and all reports that raise concern about the wellbeing of our students or faculty and this incident is no different. Finally, I want to apologize for any anxiety this may have caused. We have a district full of great students who positively represent our district each and every day. We appreciate the community’s grace as we work through this challenging situation.”