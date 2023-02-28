Stewartville man sentenced for having sex with teens

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Jail time and probation are the sentence for a Stewartville man accused of giving alcohol to teenage girls and having sex with them.
Austin Joseph Fisher, 25, was charged in February 2022 with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, and buying liquor to give to underage persons. Fisher pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in November 2022 and the other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Law enforcement said Fisher offered a home in Stewartville as a “hang out spot” for teenagers in 2021 and would provide them with alcohol. Court documents state he had sexual contact with multiple victims under the age of 16.
Fisher was ordered Tuesday to spend 364 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and 10 years on supervised probation. He must also either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service.
