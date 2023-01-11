Stewartville man pleads guilty over fatal overdose in Goodhue County

RED WING, Minn. – A Stewartville man has pleaded guilty for a drug death in Goodhue County.
Brandon James Mann, 26, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter. Law enforcement says Mann and Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25 of Rochester, sold OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead of an overdose in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
Mann is now scheduled to be sentenced on April 5.
Thorson has pleaded not guilty to third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree sale of drugs. No trial date has been set.