Second guilty plea in Goodhue County drug death

RED WING, Minn. – An overdose death in Goodhue County has now resulted in a second guilty plea.
Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25 of Rochester, was charged with third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree sale of drugs for the death of a Roseville man.
Law enforcement says Thorson and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, were arrested for selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a man who was found dead from an overdose in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
Mann previously pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to four years in prison.
Thorson will now be sentenced on June 14.