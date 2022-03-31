RPD releases more information regarding Wednesday's search for wanted man

ROCESTER, Minn. - Police have released more information about an incident that prompted a large-scale search Wednesday morning in Rochester.
It began at 9:32 a.m. in the 3000 block of Marion Rd. SE. when a caller reported hearing someone in his shed. The suspect came out of the shed with a hammer in his hand and told the victim to get out of the truck while threatening the man with the hammer.
The suspect got in the vehicle and the victim tried to stop it before the suspect fled.
The suspect, described as a 6-foot white male who is slender and was wearing blue jeans with a black sweatshirt, made a comment to the victim about not knowing what it’s like to be homeless.
An extensive search that included a drone did not locate the suspect.