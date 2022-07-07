RPD holds presser to address recent spike in city shootings

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Police Department (RPD) held a press conference on Thursday to address the recent spike in shootings and violent crimes.
RPD's Chief Jim Franklin said law enforcement created a new task force to tackle investigations dealing with illegal guns and violent crimes.
"Members of this Violence Disruption Task Force include members from our patrol division, our investigative division and our intel division. The group initiates and coordinates response identifying suspects and then purposefully goes and tracks them down," Franklin said.
In a two-week span, the task force has arrested eight individuals, confiscated seven guns and has carried out three search warrants.
Franklin said all of the guns confiscated were illegally owned.
Rochester so far has had 11 shootings in 2022, surpassing 2021's total of 10 shootings at this date, according to Franklin.
Franklin said law enforcement is asking for the communities help to reduce crime by contacting officers if they see something suspicious.
RPD's partnership with community groups like the Community Engagement and Response Team (CERT) will continue as well, according to Franklin.
"We have a great partnership with CERT again. Having a community based collaborative problem solving approach is absolutely necessary law enforcement today. So, you asked earlier about the Gates apartments. We asked CERT to come alongside us to talk with management to talk with residents there and again trying to problem solve some of these community based issues here at the grassroots level. So again, very proud of that partnership we are going to continue to use that partnership help us problem solve in this community," Franklin said.
RPD has confiscated 23 illegal guns so far this year, compared to 43 guns in all of 2021, according to Franklin.