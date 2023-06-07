Rochester woman sentenced for December car chase with law enforcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman whose attempt to evade arrest ended by getting stuck in a backyard fence has been sentenced.
Arak Akol Warwien, 26 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to one count of DWI. As part of a plea deal, charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, driving after cancelation, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, and reckless driving were dismissed.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Warwien was arrested December 2, 2022, after a car chase where she ran multiple red lights and stop signs, went over curbs, and nearly side-swiped multiple vehicles. Court documents state Warwien was finally pulled over in the 3700 block of Willow Heights Drive SW and tried to run away. Deputies say she was caught after getting stuck in a mesh fence in someone’s backyard.
Warwien has been sentenced to 89 days of electronic home monitoring and seven years of supervised probation. She will also have to serve 30 days of electronic home monitoring in January of every year of her probation.