Rochester to get grant to help fight drug trafficking

ROCHESTER, Minn.--The City of Rochester may be looking forward to a $40,000 grant in efforts to tackle the community's drug trafficking issue.
The Rochester City Council is expected to come to a decision for authorizing the grant on Monday. Word on how they anticipate to allocate the funds has not yet been announced.
According to the Federal Government, Rochester is a 'high intensity' drug trafficking area, and in fact--based on the yearly report for the Rochester Police Department , in 2022, the area saw an increase in drug overdoses.
The U.S. Department of Justice suggests rehabilitation services play a role in reducing crime and substance abuse.
Earlier this month, KIMT News 3 spoke with Capt. Jeff Stilwell of RPD who says this year's initiative is to to start working with partners in reentry programs to combat the numbers.
Addiction support programs such as The Gables in Rochester, say that investing in the take down of drug trafficking can reduce negative influences on those dealing with addiction.
“I think if the city were to get this grant, it's going to be very impactful for clients that are struggling with addiction issues whether it's barrier to achieving services.” says Erin Bachman, Program Manager at The Gables. “I think the point of providing grants like this is to help those that are struggling."
The city would receive the grant from the National Drug Control Policy's 'High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program'. If approved, the grant will be paid over a two-year period.