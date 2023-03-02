Rochester Police Department shares 2022 annual report

ROCHESTER, Minn.--A new annual report for the Rochester Police Department shows improvements in crime rates but a rise in an ongoing problem.
Although the percentage in violent crimes have decreased, drug-related crimes have increased by 29%, which the department says in part, is due to the opioid and fentanyl crisis nationwide.
RPD says 'person-in-crisis' or people in 'mental distress' calls have also gone up.
To combat this, the department says the are working with local prevention programs to keep the number of drug-related offenses low.
Capt. Jeff Stilwell of RPD says, “"In 2023 we're going to have a new initiative to start working with our partners in the reentry community. People coming out of prison and stuff to really say 'What can we do' other than wait for you to commit a crime to help you succeed as you re-enter into our community."
It’s important for the community to work together to get to the root causes, to reduces offenses, he says.
The department says they've responded to more than 57,000 calls for service last year and say the community can help police by getting to know their neighbors well, so that way you know if something is suspicious or not in your neighborhood.