Rochester man found competent to stand trial for kidnapping and arson

Michael Drury

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is found competent to stand trial for kidnapping a woman and setting fire to a home.

Michael Steven Drury, 52, has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, second-degree assault, and first-degree arson.  He was arrested on October 21, 2021, after allegedly kidnapping an ex-girlfriend while she was at a friend’s home.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Drury took the woman to a home in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue SW in Pine Island, where the woman later escaped and Drury allegedly started a fire in the kitchen after law enforcement arrived.

A competency hearing for Drury was ordered on May 13 and he was ruled competent to stand trial on Wednesday.  No trial date has been set.