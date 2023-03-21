Officials weigh in on swatting calls

DES MOINES, Iowa–Tuesday, at least 30 false calls reported shootings at several Iowa schools,includes those of Mason City, Charles City, Clear Lake and othr schools in Cerro Gordo county. These calls known as “swatting” calls have become the topic of conversion for many, including Iowa state officials.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R.) held a press conference initially to provide an update on the State's School Safety Bureau.
However, even more pressing matters had to be addressed first. governor reynolds invited the Iowa Commissioner Bayens of the Department of Public Safety to speak on the swatting calls which he says began in Clinton county around 8:30 Tuesday morning-- then grew to the eastern and western sides of the state.
KIMT News 3 spoke with the police chief of Mason City who says the hoax calls can put a strain on first responders and their resources, but most importantly those impacted.
Commissioner Bayens says typically these calls are made through through the internet rather than traceable cell phones. He tells more about the nature of the calls received.
“There is similarities in all these phone calls. The nature of the voice is similar. Some of the other identifying characteristics are similar, so there's a reason to believe that the same entity or person is making all of the phone calls." Commissioner Bayens says.
As the press conference continued, State School Safety officials and Governor Reynolds announced the launch of a new school safety app, called Safe&Sound Iowa, allowing parents and students to report anonymous tips to law enforcement.
The Safe&Sound Iowa app is designed to prevent violence, unlawful possession of weapons, self harm and other threatening behavior that affects Iowa youth. According to authorities, in 80% of school shootings, at least one other person noticed concerning activity or behavior that might lead to violence.