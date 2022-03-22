Nora Springs woman arrested for sex crimes while working as counselor

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – A woman has been arrested for having sex with an underage victim while she worked as a counselor.
Sharmae Marie Field, 27 of Nora Springs, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist, or school employee.
A criminal complaint against Field was filed on March 10. It alleges that while Field worked at Francis Lauer Youth Services (FLYS), she had sex with an underage client of FLYS on multiple occasions between March 2017 and August 2018. Court documents state the sex happened at two different locations in Rudd.
Field was arrested on Monday in Nora Springs.