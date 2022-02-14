Mason City man pleads not guilty to Rudd beating and arson

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for the beating of a Rudd woman and setting fire to her home.
Tyrone Earl Jones, 33 of Mason City, pleaded not guilty Monday in Floyd County District Court. He is now scheduled to stand trial beginning March 29 for first-degree arson, domestic abuse assault, third-degree theft, and false imprisonment.
Jones is accused of attacking his then-girlfriend at her home in Rudd on January 8. Investigators say Jones kicked her in the face, back, and back of the head, choked her unconscious, and burnt her with a cigarette. Jones then allegedly stole two phones and started a fire at the victim’s home before leaving.
The victim says Jones had tied her hands and feet to her bed with rope on a previous occasion.